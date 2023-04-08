Arden Trust Co Has $259,000 Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Doximity were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 540.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

