Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 20.5 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

