Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

