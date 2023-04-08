AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

