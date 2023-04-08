AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
