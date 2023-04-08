ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on ATCO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACO.X opened at C$44.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.48. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.67 and a one year high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

