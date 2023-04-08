Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $148.68 and last traded at $150.57. Approximately 186,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,316,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.99.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $66,982,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $66,982,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,002,916. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

