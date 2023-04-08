Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Critical Contrast

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and H World Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 H World Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $25.15, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. H World Group has a consensus price target of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Given H World Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 10.41 $14.22 million N/A N/A H World Group $2.01 billion 8.12 -$264.00 million ($0.87) -57.61

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and H World Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H World Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and H World Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A H World Group -13.29% -19.83% -2.97%

Summary

H World Group beats Atour Lifestyle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

