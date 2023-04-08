Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Avnet stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after buying an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,809,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

