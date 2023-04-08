Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AX stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

