Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AX stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.
In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
