B. David Vosburg Sells 25,996 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 25,996 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,437,821 shares in the company, valued at $733,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

B. David Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, B. David Vosburg sold 10,983 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $7,248.78.

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.47 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCL. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

