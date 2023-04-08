B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 9,493 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Price Performance

The Arena Group stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

