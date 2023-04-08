B. Riley Weighs in on Hallador Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

