Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.18.

Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %

BIDU opened at $144.99 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

