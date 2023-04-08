Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,411 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

