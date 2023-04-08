Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,763 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

