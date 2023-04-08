Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

