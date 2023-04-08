Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.