Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

