Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

