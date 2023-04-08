Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $178.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.