Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

