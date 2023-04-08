Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.