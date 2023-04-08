Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

