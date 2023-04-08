Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,382 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.