Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BILL by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

