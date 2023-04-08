Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

