Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $239,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $344.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.78 and its 200 day moving average is $266.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

