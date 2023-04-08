Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,068,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $330.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.35.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.04.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

