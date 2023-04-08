Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.82.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

