Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,508,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of MORN opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.99 and a 52 week high of $293.64.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

