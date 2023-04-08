Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 744.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after buying an additional 919,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DOCU stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $105.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

