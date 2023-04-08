Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,497,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 361,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIV opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.