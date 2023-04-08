Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

