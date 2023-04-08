Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
