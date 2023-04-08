Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

