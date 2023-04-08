Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

