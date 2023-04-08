Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 2,200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 277,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

