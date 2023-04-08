Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 5,700 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 223.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

