Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

