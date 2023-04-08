Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 647.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $138.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

