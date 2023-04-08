Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys New Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Balchem by 1,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Balchem by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Balchem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

