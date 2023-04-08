Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.