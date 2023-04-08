Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after buying an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

BNS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

