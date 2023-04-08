Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

