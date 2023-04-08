Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $148.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

