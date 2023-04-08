Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

