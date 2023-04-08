Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

