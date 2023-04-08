Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

