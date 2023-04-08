Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $406,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

