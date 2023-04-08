Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $489,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

